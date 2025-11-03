Norwood father and son win combined $800k in Mass. State Lottery cash drawing

A father and son from Norwood won a combined $800,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s midday Mass Cash drawing on October 24.

Eugene Girard purchased eight tickets with the same numbers, winning $700,000 himself and giving one ticket to his son, Matthew, who claimed a $100,000 prize.

“The numbers were a combination of sentimental numbers I play regularly,” Eugene said when claiming his winnings.

Eugene Girard previously won a $1 million prize on a Billion Dollar Blockbuster instant ticket in 2008.

Eugene plans to use his winnings to buy a car, make home improvements, and save, while Matthew intends to purchase a car and invest.

The winning tickets were bought at Pam’s Market in Norwood, which will receive an $8,000 bonus for selling the tickets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

