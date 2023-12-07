Northeast Metro Tech senior from Malden killed in motor-vehicle crash

WAKEFIELD, Mass — A Northeast Metro Tech senior from Malden was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Middelton on Wednesday night.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our students. We will have the necessary resources available for our community as they navigate this difficult time,” said Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student. I encourage students and our own faculty and staff to use the resources available during this difficult time as emotions and grief come in all forms.”

The school will have grief assistance and counseling services available at the school.

“Students and the entire school community are encouraged to talk to counselors, faculty, and their families, as the loss of a student is sure to raise difficult emotions, concerns, and questions by all,” the school said in a statement.

The name of the student is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group