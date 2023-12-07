Northeast Metro Tech senior from Malden killed in motor-vehicle crash, 3 other teens hospitalized

MIDDLETON, Mass. — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middleton that killed one Massachusetts teen and injured three others Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup was northbound on North Liberty Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road into heavy woods, struck multiple trees, and rolled onto its roof, according to state police.

Four teenagers, two males and two females, were transported to area hospitals. One of the males was pronounced dead at the hospital, and at least one other teen had suspected life-threatening injuries.

Wakefield’s Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri confirmed the victim of the crash was a senior from Malden.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our students. We will have the necessary resources available for our community as they navigate this difficult time,” said Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student. I encourage students and our own faculty and staff to use the resources available during this difficult time as emotions and grief come in all forms.”

The school will have grief assistance and counseling services available at the school.

“Students and the entire school community are encouraged to talk to counselors, faculty, and their families, as the loss of a student is sure to raise difficult emotions, concerns, and questions by all,” the school said in a statement.

The name of the student is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

