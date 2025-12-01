Northbound lane reopened after car fire prompts closure of Tobin Bridge

CHELSEA, Mass. — The right northbound lane of Route 1 on the Tobin Bridge has reopened to traffic after being closed due to a car fire on Sunday evening.

The Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Fire Department responded to the scene around 9 p.m. when the fire prompted officials to close the northbound lanes of the bridge.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the fire was serious enough to necessitate the closure of the bridge until it could be extinguished and the vehicle cleared.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The right northbound lane was approved to reopen at 10:10 p.m., and normal traffic flow is expected to resume shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

