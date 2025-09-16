Norfolk sheriff to pay $36K to state to resolve allegations that he misused campaign funds

DEDHAM, Mass. — Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott has agreed to pay more than $36,000 to the state to resolve allegations that he used campaign funds for personal and business activities.

An Office of Campaign and Political Finance audit of McDermott‘s campaign finance activities from January 2022 to December 2024 revealed that $37,355.47 in campaign funds were used primarily for personal expenses, according to a disposition agreement.

“OCPF has determined that these expenditures, which were made at McDermott’s direction, were primarily personal within the meaning of (state law), as they were made primarily for the purpose of contracting services intended to further McDermott’s personal business future rather than his political future,” officials wrote in the agreement.

The state claimed in the disposition agreement that McDermott used the campaign funds on payments to vendors for software, consulting, and training services linked to his personal business, McDermott Strategic Enterprises, event and donation expenditures benefiting NSO Cares, a nonprofit he directs, as well as food purchased for a real estate meeting, not a campaign event.

McDermott acknowledged OCPF’s findings, claiming the expenditures were aimed at modernizing his campaign outreach, not personal gain. He also admitted to documentation shortcomings and agreed to corrective actions.

“I acknowledge OCPF’s findings regarding campaign expenditures that, while intended for legitimate political purposes, have reasonably been interpreted as personal or business-related, specifically the use of digital platforms and training resources, the NSO Cares event/donation, mistaken acceptance of certain donations, and concerns around documentation and invoice allocation,” McDermott said in a statement. “My intent and direction at all times was to apply these resources toward my political future and the work of my campaign.”

McDermott agreed to pay $7,500 to the state as a civil forfeiture, forgive an outstanding $10,000 loan to his campaign, and pay $28,881.26 to purge campaign funds.

The OCPF will not refer the matter to other agencies unless future violations occur.

Read the full disposition agreement:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group