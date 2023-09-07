Small plane misses runway at Norwood Airport with 2 people on board

NORWOOD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say a small plane missed the runway, causing extensive damage to the propellers Wednesday night.

Crews responding to Norwood Airport just after 11 p.m. for a report of a plane crash found a Cessna plane that landed 50 yards short of the main runway with two people on board, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

Both people were evaluated by EMS but refused treatment or transport, according to officials.

Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour clearing minor hazards before turning the scene over to airport authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

