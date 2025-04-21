Norfolk County Fire Departments battled mulch and brush fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Bellingham Fire Department, alongside mutual aid from numerous fire departments, battled a mulch and brush fire.

Reports came in around 8:40 on Sunday morning about a mulch fire at D&D Mulch and Landscape in Bellingham.

Crews were quickly dispatched to battle the 10,000-yard mulch pile, which Bellingham Fire Chief William Miller says was likely caused by a spontaneous combustion.

The fire quickly spread to a brush, consuming 6.5 acres. Mutual aid was requested.

Foxborough, Norwood, and Hopedale provided off-road equipment as part of the firefighting efforts. Brush trucks came from Milford and Mendon. Engines and other apparatus came from Milford, Hopkinton, Westborough, Mendon, Norfolk, Medway, Mansfield, Walpole, Norwood, Hopedale, Wrentham, and the state Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry. Plainville’s ambulance team was also on scene, and Franklin provided station coverage

The fire was located next to a power line, and with the windy and warm weather, it caused complications.

“First, our crews did a great job immediately responding to the scene and evaluating the situation,” Chief Miller said. “As we requested further assistance, nearby departments stepped up and helped, despite dealing with their own brush fires. We’re really grateful for their help.”

After 5 hours, around 2 P.M., firefighters declared things under control.

No buildings were damaged, but D&D did suffer some equipment damage.

Chief Miller urges Bellingham residents to use caution, especially on windy days, and be aware of the dangers of fast-moving brush fires.

“These type of fires can quickly spiral out of control,” Chief Miller said.

