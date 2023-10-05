Nor’easters could ‘dish out hefty snowfall’ in Massachusetts this winter, new outlook says

BOSTON — For those of us who call the Northeast home, it might be wise to move the snow shovels to the front of the garage sooner rather than later, according to a new winter outlook.

AccuWeather on Wednesday published its “US winter forecast for the 2023-2024 season,” which calls for a “much different” season across New England than last year.

“Millions of people who live along the Interstate 95 corridor are predicted to see more powder than they did during the 2022-2023 season,” the forecasting service wrote in its outlook.

Boston saw slightly north of a foot of snow during the 2022-2023 winter season, but in 2023-2024, AccuWeather predicts 38-44 inches of snowfall for the city with a storm possibly forming as early as November.

“The window for snow-producing nor’easters will open in late January through February which could dish out hefty snowfall amounts to Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and beyond,” the forecasting service added. “An early-season nor’easter can’t be ruled out either as the ingredients for a snowstorm may come together sometime in November.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac published its 2023-24 winter outlook, calling for a mild, but snowy winter. The rival Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a return of traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions.

When those publications shared their outlooks, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear cautioned New Englanders that the predictions shouldn’t be “read as gospel.”

“Since we have far fewer tools to piece together a forecast months away, the public should understand that long-range forecasting is a challenging science. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center specializes in these long-range forecasts using special computer models, heavily based on large-scale and global weather patterns,” Spear said in a statement. “Smaller scale regional and local weather patterns, that also happen in a shorter time frame, are difficult to account for in the long-range forecasts and have a much bigger impact on how the season plays out day by day.”

Spear added, “The CPC’s forecast for December, January, and February three-month forecast (winter) calls for slightly warmer and wetter conditions compared to normal. It’s very helpful guidance that we refer to for a “heads up” but isn’t gospel.”

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21, 2023.

