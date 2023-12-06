‘No place for it’: Winthrop police investigating antisemitic, hateful ‘Zoombombing’ of town meeting

WINTHROP, Mass. — Police in Winthrop have launched an investigation after someone “Zoombombed” Tuesday’s Town Council meeting with an antisemitic and hateful outburst, officials said.

As the meeting unfolded, a Zoom-based participant interrupted a discussion on the town’s flag-flying policy and shouted an antisemitic slur, displayed a swastika on their screen, and appeared to give a Nazi salute, according to Town Manager Anthony Marino, Council President James Letterie, and Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty.

“During a civic discussion on the flying of flags on town property, an individual seized the meeting to use it as a platform for hate speech and to display symbols of hate, intimidation, and nazism,” Letterie said in a statement. “We condemn this act and all acts of hatred in or around our community, and we will always call out and condemn hatred in all its forms. There is no place for it here in Winthrop.”

Marino also denounced the outburst, expressing confidence in the town’s ability to band together in support of one another in the face of trying situations.

“Winthrop has shown its true nature in the recent past when we banded together as a community of support and caring in the aftermath of a racially-motivated double murder in 2021,” Marino said. “We came together then and we will always come together in unity to condemn hatred and intolerance and to fight fear and intimidation.”

The Winthrop Police Department has reached out to state and federal law enforcement partners for assistance with the investigation, according to Delehanty.

“We will respond aggressively to this attack on our community,” Delehanty said. “There is no place for hate in Winthrop. Not in person; not online; not anywhere.”

Marino, Letterie, and Delehanty plan to address the incident at a 4:30 p.m. news conference at Winthrop Town Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

