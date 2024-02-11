Local

No one hurt after partial foundation collapse in Hyde Park

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — No one was hurt when a building in Hyde Park partially collapsed Saturday night.

Boston police and firefighters responded to 12 Mountfair Terrance for a reported cave-in around 9:09 p.m., officials said.

There was no one inside the building and it was under construction, officials say.

Boston Inspectional Services will eventually survey the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

