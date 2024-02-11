No one hurt after partial foundation collapse in Hyde Park

BOSTON — No one was hurt when a building in Hyde Park partially collapsed Saturday night.
Boston police and firefighters responded to 12 Mountfair Terrance for a reported cave-in around 9:09 p.m., officials said.
There was no one inside the building and it was under construction, officials say.
Boston Inspectional Services will eventually survey the damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
