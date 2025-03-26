NJ woman facing DUI charges in crash that killed 73-year-old moped driver in Cambridge, DA says

A New Jersey woman is facing charges of driving under the influence for her role in a crash that killed a 73-year-old moped driver in Cambridge on Friday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

An SUV being driven by Lauren Mullins, 32, of Roselle Park, NJ, allegedly struck a moped and an MIT Police cruiser around 1:21 a.m. Friday morning, according to the DA’s office.

Daniel O’Neil, a 73-year-old Boston resident, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mullins was arrested at the crash by Cambridge Police on charges of operating under the influence (liquor with serious bodily injury) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Mullins’ bail was set at $15,000 at her arraignment on Friday.

“The defendant was ordered not to consume alcohol or drugs, not to drive, to remain in Massachusetts and to submit to random drug and alcohol screens,” the Middlesex DA’s office said. “During the defendant’s bail hearing, her bail was also revoked on a pending case out of the Boston Municipal Court.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Cambridge Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

