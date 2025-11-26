CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Newborns across the Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital system are getting in the Thanksgiving spirit, especially on the Special Care Nursery floors.

The babies are featured from Mount Auburn Hospital. They’re all receiving specialized care in the Level II Nursery.

The nursery provides neonatal care for babies who need respiratory support, along with other health issues.

0 of 4 NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving (Beth Israel Lahey Health) NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving (Beth Israel Lahey Health) NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving (Beth Israel Lahey Health) NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving NICU babies at Mount Auburn Hospital celebrate first Thanksgiving (Beth Israel Lahey Health)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group