Nichols College president resigns, accused of sexting former students at Coast Guard Academy

DUDLEY, Mass — The president of Nichols College resigned Tuesday, just hours after CNN revealed that he’d been accused of sexual misconduct.

In their report, CNN details that Glenn Sulmasy was accused of exchanging hundreds of sexually suggestive texts with at least 2 Coast Guard Academy students while he was teaching at the school. In 2016, Coast Guard attorneys recommended that Sulmasy be prosecuted in a military court-martial for conduct unbecoming an officer and willful dereliction of duty even though he had retired from the service months earlier, the network reported.

In a statement to their website, the college in Dudley shared that the Board of Trustees accepted Sulmasy’s resignation.

“In light of these reports and facts uncovered to date during the College’s ongoing investigation, and their impact on President Sulmasy’s ability to lead Nichols College, the Board strongly believes the institution’s best interest is to pursue new leadership,” the statement reads.

The college’s third-party investigator will also conduct their own independent review. The school says the report will not be shared publicly.

Before working at Nichols, Sulmasy was employed by Bryant University in Rhode Island.

“Additionally, Melissa McCafferty, a 2011 academy graduate, told CNN that Sulmasy verbally harassed her and texted her that he would only write her a recommendation letter for law school if she sent him photographs of herself, telling her he had always loved her foot tattoo,” the CNN report reads.

