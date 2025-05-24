NHSP share summer safety tips for drivers, boaters Summer season begins

NEW HAMSPHIRE — Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off the summer season, and New Hampshire State police are reminding all residents and visitors to stay safe.

Traffic volumes increase on the state’s scenic highways and waterways in warmer weather.

Troopers encourage everyone to follow safe driving practices, like buckling up and complying with speed limits.

Anyone traveling with children should also ensure car seats are properly installed and used.

Marine Patrol Officers are reminding everyone enjoying the Granite State’s beautiful lakes, ponds, and rivers to practice basic boating safety: always wear a life jacket – it’s the law for children under 13 – and check water temperatures before boating or swimming.

Boaters should also dress appropriately, file a float plan, and carry a marine radio or cell phone in a waterproof case in the event their watercraft becomes disabled or if they need help.

NHSP is recommending the following:

Avoid impairment. If consuming alcohol, designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service. Don’t drive if medication impairs perception or motor skills.

Avoid distractions. Drivers should keep their hands on the wheel, their eyes on the road, and their phone in the console. Let someone else choose the music – just keep the volume low enough to hear outside warnings.

Avoid aggressive operation. Comply with speed limits to perceive, react to, and avoid hazards. Maintain safe distances between other vehicles or boats. Look carefully for oncoming traffic before merging or turning.

Adjust for conditions. Heavy rain can reduce visibility and cause ponding on roadways. Drivers should always operate for conditions and reduce speed to avoid hydroplaning. On the water, high winds can create rough waters, and boaters should decrease speed to prevent capsizing.

By adhering to these tips, drivers and boaters can help prevent injuries and deaths across the state.

