N.H. Woman arrested on charges stemming from burglary at senior living facility, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman has been arrested on charges connected to a burglary at a Nashua senior living facility, police say.

Tanya Quinlan, 44, of Hudson, N.H. was arrested on a felony warrant for Burglary on December 23, according to Nashua Police.

Police say they took a report of a burglary at the Huntington Senior Living Facility on September 30.

“Quinlan was identified as a suspect by staff and was captured on video surveillance at the facility, and did not have any connection to residents within the building,” Nashua Police say.

Quinlan was identified as the suspect through an investigation by the Nashua police. In addition to being arrested on the felony warrant, Quinlan is facing a charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking, police say.

Quinlan was released on $500 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court in January, according to officials.

