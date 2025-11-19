NH teen accused of escaping traffic stop before crashing into home

NEW HAMPTON, NH — A New Hampshire man is accused of trying to escape a traffic stop before crashing into a New Hampton home Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers attempted to stop a 2013 Ford Taurus being driven by 19-year-old Patrick Cameron Hamel around 12:45 p.m. in Meredith on Tuesday for a tinted windows violation when the teen allegedly sped away, according to New Hampshire State Police

State Police say Hamel illegally passed several cars at a high rate of speed.

Hamel eventually lost control of the Taurus and crashed into an unoccupied home on Shoreline Drive in New Hampton, significantly damaging the home and vehicle, police say.

Hamel was arrested and transported to the New Hampton Police Department for booking and processing.

He is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, conduct after an accident, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint, and disobeying a police officer.

Hamel is scheduled to appear in Laconia District Court on Wednesday.

