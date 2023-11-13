NH State Police investigating multiple brush fires on the Everett Turnpike

MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are searching for the person responsible for allegedly setting fire to the wooded area on the side of highway in Merrimack.

Troopers responded to multiple brush fires on the F.E. Everett Turnpike around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Multiple fire crews worked to put out the flames which started to catch deeper into the wood line nearing residential properties.

The right-hand travel lane was closed in several locations for approximately 30 minutes as crews worked to extinguish the flames, police said.

According to police, a witness reported to officers a yellow Mack Truck with “Kallwall” lettering written on the side panels, traveling Southbound with flames intermittently bursting from the exhaust pipes and starting brush fires at multiple locations on the side of the highway.

Troopers are working to locate the responsible party for this incident. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Perciballi at (603) 271-3636.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group