NH officials using new technology in investigation of 2001 disappearance of mom and daughter

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are using new technology in their investigation into the 2001 disappearance of Bethany and Tina Sinclair.

Tomorrow, February 3, marks the 25th anniversary of their disappearance from their home in Chesterfield, New Hampshire.

The pair were last seen together during the weekend of February 3-4, 2001. Prior to their disappearance, they resided at a home on Mountain Road in West Chesterfield. Despite searches over the past two decades, including operations at their former residence and diving operations in the Connecticut River, their whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit, the team remains actively engaged in the investigation and are utilizing advancements in technology over the past 25 decades to reexamine evidence and pursue new leads. The passage of time can create new forensic opportunities, said the cold case unit, and the team is committed to applying “every available resource” to resolve this case.

“Time can be an adversary in an investigation, but it can also be an ally,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General R. Christopher Knowles, Chief of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.

“Over a quarter century, relationships change, friendships fade, and the weight of a secret can become too heavy to carry. We know there are people who have information about that night in February 2001. We are asking them to finally break their silence and help bring answers to a family that has waited far too long.”

The following statement was released from the family of Tina and Bethany Sinclair:

“On February 3, 2026, 25 years will have passed since the disappearance of two women from their West Chesterfield NH home. Tina was 34 at the time and would be turning 60 this year. Bethany was a teenager of 15 and would be turning 41. The time has passed and life has moved on for so many of us. Tina and Bethany remain in our hearts and memories; however, there are so many unanswered questions. Where did they go on that cold February night 25 years ago. Does anyone know? Does anyone remember anything that may help us solve this cold case and end the heartache. If you can contribute anything, no matter how minor you think it may, be please reach out to the New Hampshire Cold Case unit. On behalf of the family friends and loved ones of Tina and Bethany, we thank you for anything that you can do to help us find the answers.”

Anyone with information on the pair’s disappearance can contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (603) 271-2663 or by email at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group