N.H. men arrested for using fake documents to get ID, driver’s license, state police say

NASHUA, New Hampshire — Two men were arrested for using fake documents to try and get identifications through the Division of Motor Vehicles, state police said.

Sai Snehith Rachamalla, 22, and Lakshmi Nagaraju Gogula, 23, both of Nashua, are each charged with tampering with public records or information, state police said. Both men were arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators received information that Rachamalla and Gogula were attempting to submit fraudulent documents to the Nashua Division of Motor Vehicles, state police said. Rachamalla had tried to obtain a New Hampshire non-driver identification, while Gogula had tried to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license.

Both Rachamalla and Gogula are scheduled to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court – District Division – Nashua, on Feb. 14, 2023, at 8:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nicholas Quintiliani at Nicholas.Q.Quintiliani@dos.nh.gov or Detective Christopher J. Prenaveau at Christopher.J.Prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

