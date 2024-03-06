NH man facing 48 criminal charges in connection with child sex assault investigation

NEWTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday on dozens of criminal charges in connection with a child sex assault investigation, authorities said.

John Bird, 67, of Newton, New Hampshire, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 17 counts of felonious sexual assault, 10 counts of indecent exposure, and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Bird was taken into custody after an extensive investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County.

The New Hampshire ICAC task force, Newton Police Department, and Sandown Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the arrest of Bird.

Bird, who is being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail, could face additional charges, the sheriff’s office noted.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Bird would be called to court.

Anyone with information or questions should contact Major Christopher Bashaw at 1-603-679-9479.

The investigation remains ongoing.

