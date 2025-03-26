NH man charged with killing 23-month-old infant, AG says

KEENE, N.H. — A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the death of an infant who was found unconscious in a Keene apartment more than a year ago.

22-year-old Annthoni Bliss is charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 23-month-old Luca Hudson, who died on January 17, 2024, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

Keene Police say were called to an apartment on January 14, 2024 for an infant experiencing medical distress. Responding officers found the infant, Hudson, unconscious and not breathing.

Hudson was transported to an area hospital where he died a few days later.

An autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined Hudson’s cause of death was homicide resulting from blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Investigators say Bliss caused Hudson’s death after subjecting him to abusive violence and not getting timely help for the infant’s injuries.

It’s unclear what the relationship, if any, is between Bliss and Hudson.

Hudson was arrested without incident with the assistance of members of the United States Marshals Service and will be arraigned in Keene District Court on Wednesday.

