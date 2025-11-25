NH man accused of driving 130mph on I-93

A Concord man who was allegedly caught driving 130 in New Hampshire will face charges, police say.

Logan Drew, 22, was one of 35 drivers stopped during a traffic enforcement initiative on I-93 this weekend, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say Drew was first spotted in the air by state police aircraft before he was pulled over.

Drew was arrested on charges of reckless operation and operating after suspension. He is scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on Friday, January 9, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

