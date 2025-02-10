Newbury school resource officer off the job after investigation into relationship with 18-year-old

NEWBURY, Mass. — A Newbury school resource officer has been removed from his position following an investigation into a relationship with an 18-year-old woman.

Boston 25 News has learned Officer John Lucey III has been removed from his position at Triton Regional High School following an internal investigation into a relationship with an 18-year-old woman that allegedly began just weeks after she graduated from high school.

Lucey III had served as a school resource officer since December 2011. According to reports obtained by Boston 25 News, Lucey disclosed the relationship after he became aware that members of the community were talking about it.

The investigation into the relationship led to a recommendation from authorities to decertify Lucey as a police officer.

As of Monday, February 10, the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission still lists Lucey as a certified officer. However, POST’s records show that he resigned “in lieu of discipline” from his position.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group