New video shows moment sheet metal plummeted feet from commuters outside South Station

BOSTON — Video released by Boston Police Tuesday shows the moment a flying piece of sheet metal plummeted down in front of South Station, narrowly missing several commuters.

According to the Boston Globe, a spokesperson for the city’s Inspectional Services Department said in a statement that “a piece of rigging gear fell from 1 Financial Center,” the 46-floor skyscraper being built across the street.

The video shows a person quickly scurrying away from the fallen metal when it fell directly behind them right before they entered the front doors of the busy train station.

No one was hurt in the incident.

“I’m traumatized,” said Michelle Trail.

The Brockton woman told Boston 25 she was leaving work early Friday and crossing Summer Street when she noticed a piece of metal plummeting towards the ground near South Station commuters.

In March, a steel beam plummeted hundreds of feet from the South Station Tower after becoming dislodged from the upper floors of the South Station Tower in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon. The beam was lodged on the ninth floor – just above a pathway to the commuter rail.

