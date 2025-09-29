New Taylor Swift album gets special edition vinyl, only sold at Target

Taylor Swift has announced that her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,’ will be getting a special edition vinyl that will only be released at Target.

The ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King’ Edition will be getting a special vinyl release, coming on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl. It will also include a special edition poster.

She’s got 4️⃣ days left to rehearse for her big moment… 😂



Be the first to get your hands on The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl only at @Target starting 10/3. Select stores open at midnight. While supplies last ❤️‍🔥… pic.twitter.com/M1naOoJnQR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 29, 2025

The special edition vinyl will be released only at Target starting at midnight on October 3.

Those interested in the midnight release can visit the following Target stores to purchase.

Boston Fenway | 1341 BOYLSTON ST, Boston, MA 2215

Danvers | 240 Independence Way, Danvers, MA 1923

Holyoke 50 Holyoke St, Holyoke, MA 1040

Leominster | 86 Orchard Hill Park Dr, Leominster, MA 1453

Millbury | 70 Worcester Providence Tpke #100, Millbury, MA 1527

North Attleborough | 1205 S Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 2760

North Dartmouth | 479 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 2747

Plainville 91 Taunton St, Plainville, MA 2762

Seekonk | 79 Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 2771

Taunton 81 Taunton Depot Dr, Taunton, MA 2780

Watertown 550 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 2472

Woburn 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, MA 1801

