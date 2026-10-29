New report calls for stronger teen driver education in Massachusetts

Mass. — A new Massachusetts report is calling for stronger driver education and safer roads after dozens of teenagers were killed in motor vehicle crashes in recent years.

The Massachusetts Child Fatality Review Program’s FY25 Annual Report found 41 Massachusetts teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 died as occupants in motor vehicle crashes between 2018 and 2023.

Teens in that age group accounted for the largest share of motor vehicle fatalities among children in Massachusetts during the six-year period. Deaths reached a six-year high of 12 in 2023.

Of the 23 teenagers who died while driving, 17 had a Junior Operator License (JOL). Eight other teenagers died while riding as passengers in vehicles driven by someone with a JOL.

The report points to driver education and the JOL period as important opportunities to prevent future deaths.

“Learning to drive is an important life skill that can provide young people with greater independence and access to school, work, family and community,” Massachusetts Child Advocate Marisol García said. “Teenagers cannot master this skill without more support.”

The report identified nighttime driving, speeding, low rates of seatbelt use and inexperience as longstanding risk factors. It also highlighted distracted, cannabis-impaired, and drowsy driving as evolving challenges.

Massachusetts restricts nighttime driving, passengers, and cellphone use for young drivers, but the report says more can be done through driver education, behind-the-wheel instruction and enforcement of JOL restrictions.

The report also recommends expanding safe and affordable public transportation options so driving is not the only way teenagers can get around, particularly at night and during snow or severe weather.

To view the full report, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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