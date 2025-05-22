New policy lowers minimum age to become corrections officer in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections announced a new hiring policy on Thursday.

The policy will lower the minimum age requirement to become a corrections officer from 21 to 19.

The adjustment was implemented to expand recruitment across the department and attract younger candidates for careers in public service.

Eligibility requirements for a corrections officer position are as follows:

High school diploma, an equivalency certificate or served at least three years in the Armed Forces of the United States

Correction Officers hired under the age of 21 will not be assigned to posts or duties that require a firearm; however, any individual hired for the position must maintain eligibility to obtain a license to carry a firearm

All applicants will undergo a comprehensive screening process and enter a 12-week Recruit Academy upon acceptance

“Reducing the minimum age to become a Correction Officer will allow us to recruit more dedicated, highly skilled workers to these important roles,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This change will help us build the next generation of corrections professionals to deliver on our goals of protecting public safety and supporting rehabilitation.”

“The implementation of this age of appointment gives the DOC the flexibility to bring in more qualified applicants while providing them with early access to a fulfilling career in corrections,” said DOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins.

Persons interested in pursuing a career in corrections are encouraged to call 1-866-WRK-4DOC, or email DOC-Recrutiment@mass.gov.

