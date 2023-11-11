New Kelly’s Roast Beef location opens in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — Kelly’s Roast Beef is officially open in Dedham.

The company announced Friday that its new shop located at 825 Providence Highway originally scheduled to open in late summer has officially opened its doors.

The popular chain has been serving up roast beef sandwiches, fresh seafood, and other New England classics since 1951.

“We have a very loyal following within Massachusetts and we are very excited to expand our newest location in Dedham and continue to grow the brand, said Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly’s Roast Beef Franchising. “We hope to bring Kelly’s Roast Beef into more areas throughout the state as well across New England and create more lifelong fans of the brand. We cannot wait to open the newest Dedham restaurant and serve those in the local community.”

Kelly’s has five other New England restaurants in Revere, Saugus, Medford, Danvers, and Salem, New Hampshire.

During peak season a Kelly’s location can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches a month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly’s estimates million sandwiches are sold a year.

“There’s a reason why we’ve been a Massachusetts staple for over 70 years: no other fast-casual concept compares to the high-quality food and customer service that Kelly’s delivers every single day,” said Newcomb. “We are committed to upholding our reputation and can’t wait to find more franchise partners who will help us do so in more communities throughout the New England region.”

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the total initial investment to open a Kelly’s franchise is $1.8-$3 million.

