New initiative to address climate change opens at the Museum of Science

BOSTON — The Museum of Science is a good activity for the whole family during school vacation week. They just announced a new climate initiative, “The Year of the Earthshot,” which addresses issues on climate change.

“The Year of the Earthshot” features more than 1,000 programs including exhibits, films, activities, and more.

As the earth continues to warm at an accelerated rate, we are facing more extreme weather events and changes to ecosystems.

Boston 25 News visited the museum to see some of these exhibits, and how climate change is impacting places across the world.

Visitors can see how Venice, Italy is dealing with climate change. With ocean levels rising, they are facing challenges now with flooding. The exhibit features a large screen to see what the city will look like at the end of the century.

Other exhibits show ways you can make changes at home to better protect the environment and save energy.

Earthshot initiatives will be announced every month through the end of 2024. For more information, you can visit their website.

