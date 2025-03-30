New Haven woman sentenced to over 4 years in prison for sex trafficking 5 victims

BOSTON — A New Haven, Connecticut woman has been sentenced to prison for sex trafficking and transporting victims for prostitution.

Jennifer Fortier, 51, has been sentenced to 58 months in prison with a 3-year supervised release.

From 2012-2016, Fortier, alongside a co-conspirator and now convicted sex trafficker Jermall Anderson, had used physical violence, threats, and the giving/withholding of drugs to two separate victims.

Fortier and her conspirators mainly targeted those who were struggling, either from economic or drug issues, and convinced them to provide commercial sex to Fortier’s benefit.

“Jennifer Fortier inflicted violence against these women, who were vulnerable, homeless, unemployed, and suffering from drug addiction, all to feed the profits of this criminal sex-trafficking organization.” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Prosecuting those who exploit others for their own personal gain is something that my office will continue to put our resources into. Everybody deserves to be treated with dignity, not exploited for their addictions and life circumstances.”

In August 2023, Fortier, alongside her co-defendants Jermall Anderson and Latasha Anderson, was indicted by a grand jury. Then, in November 2024, Fortier pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and one count of knowingly transporting any individual in interstate or foreign commerce, with intent that such individual engage in prostitution.

In March 2025, Jermall Anderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Latasha Anderson pleaded guilty in March 2025 and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

