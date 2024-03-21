New Hampshire woman ejected from truck during crash in sudden snow squall

ROCHESTER, NH — A woman from Milton Mills, New Hampshire was ejected from her truck during a crash amid a sudden snow squall early Thursday morning, New Hampshire State Police say.

Rachel Maschino, 44, was driving her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near Exit 15 in Rochester around 5:25 a.m. when she came upon slow-moving traffic due to the wintery conditions, an initial investigation by New Hampshire State Police said.

To avoid crashing, she swerved, losing control of her vehicle and striking a guardrail along the Exit 15 off-ramp. The vehicle rolled over, ejectecting Maschino from the pickup truck.

Maschino was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 25-year-old Timothy Yeaton, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Due to this crash, the Exit 15 southbound off ramp was closed for several hours to allow for treatment of the injured by emergency personnel and investigation of the crash scene by Troopers,” NH State Police wrote on Facebook.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and Bob’s Automotive & Wrecker Service responded to the crash.

The crash is under investigation by Trooper Daniel Bourque of New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Bourque at Daniel.J.Bourque@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

