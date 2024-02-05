New Hampshire State Police K-9 credited with catching Lawrence man after high-speed pursuit

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated after state police in New Hampshire say he led troopers on a chase at speeds of up to 110 m.ph.

A state police K-9 is credited with ending the chase after the accused driver, Richard Gomez, 37, of Lawrence bailed out of his car and tried to take off on foot, according to investigators.

State police say it all started early Monday, at 1:41 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull Gomez over on I-93 north in Bow, New Hampshire. Investigators say Gomez was speeding and then failed to stop.

“The operator exited the interstate in the city of Concord and was having severe lane control issues and driving on the wrong side of Loudon Road for a brief period of time,” according to a statement from State Police.

Gomez then abandoned his car at an apartment complex in Concord, according to police.

That’s when K-9 Mando was put into service.

“The operator was apprehended by Trooper Davis’s K-9 partner, Mando after a short foot pursuit and was taken into custody,” said investigators.

Police say Gomez had two active warrants for his arrest.

He’s facing several charges including disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating after suspension offense, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

