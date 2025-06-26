New Hampshire man pleads guilty to making threats towards U.S. Senator

CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack announced that a Franklin man has pleaded guilty to threats he made towards a U.S. Senator.

69-year-old Brian Landry pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord to one count of transmitting a threat in interstate communication.

According to records, alongside statements made in court, on May 17, 2023, Landry had left a voicemail to the Senator’s district office saying:

“Hey stupid I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking you piece of (EXPLETIVE).” — U.S. Attorney’s Office

Investigators were able to identify the phone call coming from a number that was associated with Landry. When investigators questioned Landry, he admitted to calling the Senator’s office, but could not recall what he had said.

Lanfry could potentially face a sentence of up to 5 years in prison alongside 3 years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliott scheduled Landry’s sentencing for October 2, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

