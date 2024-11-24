New Hampshire man dies after falling in icy conditions on White Mountains

LINCOLN, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has died after falling during a hike in icy conditions on the White Mountains.

According to The NH Fish and Game Department, officers were alerted around 6:30 p.m. on Friday about an overdue hiker from the Coppermine Trail area in Franconia.

The hiker had departed earlier in the day and had planned to hike to the area of the middle Cannon Ball up through the Coppermine Brook valley to check the conditions of a ski glade before the winter skiing season.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the hiker let his wife know that he was okay and on his way back. When the man did not return at a reasonable hour, she called NH Fish and Game for assistance.

According to authorities, Franconia Police located the hiker’s vehicle at the Coppermine Road off Route 116 in Franconia.

Search crews started heading up the trail a little after 9 p.m. The area needing to be searched was primarily off trail and required bushwhacking through thick vegetation while wintery conditions were present, NH Fish and Game said.

Around 1 a.m. while search crews were ascending the edges of a steep iced slide the body of 44-year-old Christopher Huyler of Littleton New Hampshire was located at around 2800 feet in elevation.

It was apparent that Huyler suffered a significant fall in icy terrain. He was wearing microspikes and was well-equipped with equipment for a hike.

More Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team were called in to assist with the recovery effort. In all 22 rescuers took part in the rescue.

By 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, additional rescuers had reached the scene and were able to start the 3.2-mile carryout to Coppermine Road. The rescue party reached the trailhead just before 9 a.m., where they were met by the assistant medical examiner.

An autopsy is planned.

NH Fish and Game is reminding hikers to be prepared for their trek and to include packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

