New Hampshire man arrested after SWAT team finds ‘significant’ drugs and firearms in home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 32-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested after a SWAT team found a ‘significant’ amount of drugs and firearms while executing a search warrant inside a home, police said Monday.

Jose Rodriguez Grau, of Bedford, was arrested on a warrant on Friday, police said. He is charged with possession of a controlled drug (cocaine), possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, violation of drug laws, felonious use of a firearm, and being a felon possessing a dangerous weapon.

Manchester, NH gun and drug bust (Manchester, NH Police Department)

On Friday, members of the Manchester Police SWAT Team executed a “high-risk” search warrant inside a local home. Police said the investigation included officers from Manchester Police, ATF’s New Hampshire Violent Crime Task Force and the DEA’s Manchester District Office Group 2.

“This joint investigation centered on the possession of significant quantities of illegal drugs and firearms in furtherance of criminal activity,” police said in their statement.

During the search, investigators recovered several firearms, multiple kilograms of a substance believed to be cocaine, and “a large amount of ammunition” and cash, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

