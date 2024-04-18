New England town ranked as one of the best small college towns in America

HANOVER, N.H — There are thousands of college towns across the country, each offering a different experience to students.

USA Today readers recently found the “10 Best Small College Towns in the US”. Each of the colleges on the list has fun vibes with several dining and shopping options.

Hanover, NH ranked 7th in the study.

Here is what USA Today wrote about Hanover:

“Home to Ivy League Dartmouth, Hanover has grown from a collection of about 20 families when the university was founded into a quintessential New England college town in New Hampshire’s Upper Valley. The town itself features a thriving arts and culture community, while easy access to the Connecticut River and White and Green Mountains make it a great base for outdoor enthusiasts.”

The No. 1 small college town in America is Oxford, Mississippi, according to USA Today.

To view the full list of ‘10 Best Small College Towns in the U.S., visit the link here.

