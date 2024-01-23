New England Revolution is the most expensive MLS soccer team for fans, study says

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Revolution is the most expensive MLS soccer team for fans, with the average cost of a jersey kicking in at $102.04, according to a new study.

The index study released by Lucky Gambler indexed all 29 Major League Soccer teams and reviewed eight different factors that would contribute to the overall cost of a day out at a soccer game.

Factors included the average cost of a game ticket, average cost of a jersey, median cost of a 1-night hotel stay 2 miles from the stadium, average cost of a meal at inexpensive restaurant in the city, number of hotels available within 2 miles, average cost of a taxi within 1 km, number of jerseys available, and the average cost of a one-night stay in an Airbnb.

“The average cost of living in Foxborough is about 38% higher than the national average and about 11% higher than the Massachusetts state average,” Lucky Gambler said in a statement.

The average cost of a hotel near the Gillete Stadium is $282.08 and a meal in the city costs around $24, the study found. A taxi around Foxborough costs around $2.49 per km.

The second most expensive is Toronto FC, with an average ticket price at the BMO Field is $134, and a night stay in a hotel within 2 miles away is $396.91.

The third most expensive is Charlotte FC, with the average cost of a taxi nearby is $4.97 per km.

The New York Red Bulls rank in fourth place, with the average ticket at the Bank of America Stadium is $165.

The fifth most expensive team is San Jose Earthquakes. The average cost of a Quakes jersey is $93.67 and a ticket at the PayPal Park around $132.

By comparison, Minnesota United ranked as cheapest team for fans, with the average cost for a jersey to be $88.21, the study found.

Located in Saint Paul, the average cost of a ticket at the Allianz Field is $96, with the average cost of a taxi in the city costing $1.55 per km.

FC Cincinnati is the second cheapest MSL Soccer team, with the average cost of a meal nearby is $13.50, the study found. The average ticket price to watch them at the TQL Stadium is $96, and a one-night stay in an Airbnb costs around $136.03.

“When going to a soccer game, the cost of a ticket isn’t the only expense involved, as costs of travel, food, hotels can also be included,” the Lucky Gambler statement said. “Today, even jerseys are becoming more expensive than the price of one game ticket.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group