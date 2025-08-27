New England Patriots release former 1st-round pick as team finalizes 53-man roster

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots announced several notable moves on Tuesday, including the release of a former first-round draft pick, as the team finalized its 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

The Patriots released 21 players, most notably 2022 first-round draft choice Cole Strange, and placed two others on injured reserve to reach the mandatory roster limit.

Cole Strange New England Patriots NFL football first round draft pick, offensive linesman Cole Strange, speaks with the media at Gillette Stadium, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Players who were cut are as follows, according to the team’s official website:

CB Miles Battle

G Mehki Butler

G Jack Conley

CB Brandon Crossley

TE C.J. Dippre

S Marcus Epps

RB JaMycal Hasty

T Demontrey Jacobs

RB Terrell Jennings

WR John Jiles

DE Truman Jones

C Alec Lindstrom

DB Kobee Minor

DT David Olajiga

LB Cam Riley

DT Jahvaree Ritzie

K Parker Romo

TE Gee Scott Jr.

G Cole Strange

LB Bradyn Swinson

WR Jeremiah Webb.

The Patriots placed WR Ja’Lynn Polk and LB Jahlani Tavai on injured reserve.

The team’s initial 53-man roster includes two quarterbacks, three running backs, eight wide receivers, three tight ends, nine offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, five edge defenders, four linebackers, five cornerbacks, five safeties, and four special teams players, including new kicker Andy Borregales.

Wide receiver Efton Chism III made the team as an undrafted free agent. The rookie out of Eastern Washington University impressed during the preseason, tallying six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Pats’ second preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Efton Chism touchdown drive vs. Vikings This TD drive by Efton Chism was 👌 Posted by New England Patriots on Sunday, August 17, 2025

The Patriots begin their regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7.

