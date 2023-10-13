New England man’s Halloween lawn display pays homage to iconic stores that are no longer with us

SMITHFIELD, RI — A Halloween display like no other, remembering the businesses that are no longer with us.

Joshua Patenaude of Smithfield is paying homage to iconic stores that everyone used to know and love.

The Halloween display outside his home features tombstones with logos of stores that have closed over the years.

Included in the display are:

Radio Shack: 1921-2017

Ann & Hope: 1953-2002

Christmas Tree Shops: 1970-2023

Toys R Us: 1948-2018

Sears: 1893-2018

Almacs: 1942-1995

Benny’s: 1924-2017

Rocky Point: 1847-1995

The most recent closure is Christmas Tree Shop which closed after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and then announced liquidation sales at all of its stores after defaulting on a loan that funds its bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

Overstock acquired Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property for $21.5 million in June, The Washington Post reported, and decided to rebrand the company and change its name to Bed Bath & Beyond. As of Tuesday, customers searching for either retailer online will wind up on the same landing page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

