New England is home to safest city in America, new report says

NASHUA, N.H. — A new report has ranked the safest cities in the United States, and many of them are right here in New England.

WalletHub this week published its “2023′s Safest Cities in America” report, which compared more than 180 cities across 41 key metrics including traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita to the unemployment rate, and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

The personal finance website says it put together the ranking in an effort to “determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.”

Nashua, New Hampshire, was named the safest city in America. Additionally, four other communities in New England were ranked among the top 10 safest cities, while nine in total in our region landed inside the top 50.

The safest New England cities on the list ranked as follows:

1. Nashua, New Hampshire

3. South Burlington, Vermont

5. Warwick, Rhode Island

6. Portland, Maine

9. Burlington, Vermont

13. Lewiston, Maine

21. Worcester, Massachusetts

24. Manchester, New Hampshire

46. Providence, Rhode Island

There other New England cities landed outside the top 50 safest cities. They ranked as follows:

55. Bridgeport, Connecticut

101. Boston, Massachusetts

120. New Haven, Connecticut

To view WalletHub’s full list, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group