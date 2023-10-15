New Dorchester food co-op holds grand opening

BOSTON — The new Dorchester food co-op is officially open.

The store is located along Bowdoin Avenue and is now stocked with a wide array of fresh and organic foods for residents to enjoy.

This co-op is a labor of love, years in the making, and features member and employee owners of nearly 1700 people.

“We’ve worked with amazing people since I’ve started working here and I’ve heard from so many people of all colors say how this is a blessing, how they don’t have to travel anymore to get any of these products, Worker Keisha O’Neal said. “They’ve also seen different things they’ve never seen before, so they’re excited to try all the new stuff we have,” she added.

Customers who stopped by the grand opening enjoyed free food samples and the opportunity to meet some of the co-op vendors this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

