New citizens sworn in at historic park in Gloucester

GLOUCCESTER, Mass. — Ninety-nine immigrants were sworn in as US Citizens today in Gloucester. The ceremony took place at Stage Fort Park where Gloucester recently unveiled a plaque commemorating 400 years since its first settlement.

Simone Trostli is one of the 99 people sworn in. “Very happy and proud to be an American,” said Trostli. Simone’s husband, Carlos, became a citizen several years ago but Simone and her daughter became citizens this week. “We left Brazil 9 years ago and we live in Boston for 7 years and now is my turn, yesterday was my daughter and today is my turn,” said Trostli. “The opportunity to vote and having the benefit of being a citizen and also the duties of it,” said her husband.

Each new citizen has a story. Alvaro Guzman is from the Dominican Republic. “I got into some trouble so it delayed the process but it all got sorted out and here we are,” said Guzman. Congressman Seth Moulton worked behind the scenes to have this ceremony held in this Gloucester park where this plaque commemorates the city’s first settlement 400 years ago this year.

Shanita Tucker is the Field Officer Director at US Citizenship and Immigration Services in Lawrence. “While the ceremonies are special when they happen at the offices but I think there is a little extra when you get to do it at a location like this,” said Tucker. “To me it means, it is just something that you can’t put into words. This is a land of opportunity. I loved it at home but when you come here it is way different. You are way free,” said Guzman.

