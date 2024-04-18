New Bedford police arrest man for drunken driving, find illegal Glock 17 pistol near car seat

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Rhode Island man arrested for drunken driving had an illegal Glock 17 pistol on the floor of his vehicle while refusing to obey officers, police said Thursday.

Eliezer Melero, 27, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged with drunk driving, failure to submit to police, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a high-capacity firearm and ammunition while intoxicated and unlicensed. Police said Melero has a previous charge for firearm possession in Rhode Island.

On Sunday, at around 3 a.m., officers saw a vehicle traveling erratically and then stop on Norwell Street, police said. Melero, later identified as the driver, also had a female passenger with him.

Officers “immediately detected signs of intoxication” as Melero “refused repeated commands to produce his license and exit the vehicle,” police said.

There was a brief struggle, and officers noticed a Glock 17 pistol near Melero’s feet inside the vehicle, police said. Melero had no license for the pistol, which also had no serial number.

Melero was taken into custody, and the firearm was secured. Police said Melero was taken to the police station, where he was found to have a blood alcohol level of .16, which is twice the legal limit.

Anyone with information on this case may remain anonymous and may call New Bedford Police 508-99-CRIME, or they may leave information on the police department website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

