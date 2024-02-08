New age progression photo of missing UMass student released nearly 20 years after her disappearance

HAVERHILL, N.H. — Authorities released a new photo of what missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray may look like today ahead of the 20-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Murray was 21 years old the night of her disappearance on February 9, 2004., and was a nursing student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She crashed her black-colored Saturn 4-door Sedan along Route 112 (also known as Wild Ammonoosuc Road) in Haverhill, New Hampshire around 7:30 p.m., according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Prior to the crash, Murray suddenly packed some of her things and left the UMass Amherst campus. No one knows why.

A private citizen allegedly saw and spoke to Murray at the accident scene, but when police arrived, Murray was gone. She hasn’t been heard from since.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit released an age progression photo of what Murray would look like in the year 2024.

““It is our hope that this twentieth anniversary of Ms. Murray’s disappearance will bring renewed attention to the case that might ultimately lead to justice and closure for the Murray family,” Attorney General John Formella said. “We are continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI, to identify resources to try to advance this case.”

