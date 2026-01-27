Needham police investigating after ‘dumped’ dog survives snowstorm

NEEDHAM, Mass, — Needham police are investigating after a ‘dumped’ dog was found after surviving a snowstorm.

According to police, the dog was safely located by day shift officers, the fire department, and ACO Parsons, after missing for 6 days.

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who shared the post and helped spread the word,” Needham police said in a post. “Your support truly made a difference.”

Needham polcie say an investigation is ongoing to determine how the dog came to be ‘dumped’.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

