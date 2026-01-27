Local

Needham police investigating after ‘dumped’ dog survives snowstorm

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Needham police investigating after ‘dumped’ dog survives snowstorm Needham police investigating after ‘dumped’ dog survives snowstorm (Needham Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEEDHAM, Mass, — Needham police are investigating after a ‘dumped’ dog was found after surviving a snowstorm.

According to police, the dog was safely located by day shift officers, the fire department, and ACO Parsons, after missing for 6 days.

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who shared the post and helped spread the word,” Needham police said in a post. “Your support truly made a difference.”

Needham polcie say an investigation is ongoing to determine how the dog came to be ‘dumped’.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read