Nearly 500 passengers evacuated from MBTA train following downed wire in Blue Line tunnel

BOSTON — Transit authorities evacuated nearly 500 Blue Line riders following a downed wire that hindered services on Tuesday.

According to the MBTA, a downed communications wire in the tunnel between the Aquarium and Maverick T stops caused delays to service.

A Wonderland bound train between Aquarium and Maverick became stuck without power as a result, requiring transit personnel along with the Boston Fire Department to evacuate passengers on board.

An MBTA spokesperson says there were no reports of any injuries and approximately 465 riders were escorted from the train.

It took firefighters approx. 1 hr to evacuate 500 people from a ⁦@MBTA⁩ Blue Line train that was disabled under the harbor between Maverick & Aquarium station. They used the Nolan cart to transport anyone needing assistance using 3 exits , 2 in Boston & 1 in East Boston pic.twitter.com/8fYoSYLJHJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 15, 2025

The riders reported cramped conditions on the train and no working air conditions amid the high heat on Tuesday.

Shuttle buses are currently replacing service between Government Center and the Airport.

Riders are also being directed to SL3 service between Airport Station and downtown as well as to the East Boston Ferry.

No further information was immediately available.

