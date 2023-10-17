‘National Buddy Check Week’ aims to connect Vets with friends, resources to aid mental health

MASS — This week marks the first ever “National Buddy Check Week,” a campaign urging those who served to reach out to their fellow veterans to check in on their mental health.

The Veteran Affairs-sponsored program is designed to support the mental health of Veterans by building connections and increasing access to VA resources.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan was a key driver of the bi-partisan legislation.

“As veterans struggle with transition out of service or PTSD or other mental health issues, the best person for them to turn to is often another veteran,” Senator Hassan told Boston 25′s Kerry Kavanaugh. “Veterans tell me all the time I’m concerned about my own mental health or that of one of my buddies. But nobody understands a veteran like another veteran.”

The VA asks Vets to sign up and “Take the Pledge” by contacting 10 of their friends from the service.

There is also a training video Veterans can watch to help them recognize the warning signs of someone struggling mentally and to gain tips regarding how to produce a wellness conversation.

Veterans can connect or reconnect with buddies and friends they served with on TogetherWeServed.com

A helpful Buddy Check Week Outreach Kit is viewable below:

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline also has a dedicated line for veterans to dial. Veterans concerned about their mental health can simply and dial 9-8-8 and then press 1 to get rapid, free, trained and confidential help.

