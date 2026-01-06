Nashua teen arrested for allegedly stabbing man multiple times

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua teen was arrested on Monday night after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

According to Nashua police, on January 5 officials were called to 763 Hollis Street for an assault involving in a knife. Officers then identified an adult man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Devin Rice, 19, as the person who had stabbed the victim during the altercation and he was arrested at the scene.

During the investigation, Nashua police discovered that there was an altercation between Rice’s mother and the victim. Rice grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The knife was recovered from the residence.

Rice was charged with first degree assault, and six counts of domestic violence with a deadly weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

