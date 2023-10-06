Mysterious containers appear in Boston’s Charles River

BOSTON — A hazardous materials scare along the Charles River ended up being a jug that was deemed trash.

There had been sightings of jugs along the river like it, filled with some type of liquid and papers, posted on social media.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Police (MASSDEP), Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, State Police, Boston Fire Department and the Coast Guard to find out if they were aware of these sightings.

MASSDEP responded and found the jug, then contacted State Police for further evaluation. State Police called Boston Fire Department’s HazMat Unit in, which determined the jug was trash to be disposed.

Amanda Lans of Boston was walking down the esplanade when she saw the firetrucks roll in. “I was definitely curious as to what’s going on,” she said. “I hope [people] don’t keep throwing trash in the water but luckily the response was great as always in Boston.”

“I think it’s very irresponsible,” Lans said. “I think everyone has to play their part in keeping our rivers, oceans, and lakes clean.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

