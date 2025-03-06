‘Must come together’: Anti-hate rally planned in Wayland after large swastika painted on building

WAYLAND, Mass. — An anti-hate rally will be held in Wayland on Thursday morning after a large swastika was painted on a public building near the town’s high school.

Officers found the swastika scrawled on the side of a building that houses Wayland Community Pool at 258 Old Connecticut Path just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Town Manager Michael McCall, Wayland Public Schools Superintendent David Fleishman, and Police Chief Ed Burman said in a joint statement.

The Wayland Facilities Department quickly painted over the swastika and police immediately launched a criminal investigation,

“Given that this incident occurred on a main road in our town, there is concern that members of our community, including school students, may have seen the symbol,” officials explained.

Since the swastika was found near Wayland High School, Wayland Public Schools reached out to families impacted by the act of hate.

“We are deeply saddened and angered to hear of this incident. This hateful act does not reflect Wayland’s values and will not be tolerated in our town,” officials added. “Hatred will be called out and denounced in all its forms, and we will not tolerate incidents such as this one violating our nation’s basic principles and attempting to intimidate our community members.”

Rabbi Danny Burkeman of Temple Shir Tikva and Rabbi David Finkelstein of Congregation Or Atid urged the town to come together to reject antisemitism.

“Given rising levels of antisemitism in this country, it is unsurprising that our Town has once again been desecrated by the drawing of a swastika in a public space. The response to this hateful act cannot be from the Jewish community alone; our Town must come together to unequivocally reject antisemitism to ensure that Jews, and all other residents, feel safe and welcomed here in Wayland,” Burkeman said in a statement.

Finkelstein added, “I strongly condemn this act of vandalism and hate placed where many of our children and educators were exposed to it. I appreciate the responsiveness of Chief Burman, the administration of Wayland Public Schools and the township, and I look forward to the responses of Wayland residents and their expression of support for their neighbors who are targeted by hate.”

Wayland school officials noted that the Anti-Defamation League was notified of this incident.

Wayland detectives are leading an investigation and have vowed to prosecute whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on the swastika is urged to contact the Wayland Police Department at 508-358-4721.

